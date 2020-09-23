DD2 to continue hybrid instruction through mid-October

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) on Wednesday announced plans to continue school-based hybrid instruction through mid-October, based on current coronavirus activity in the area.

According to DD2, “COVID-19 data metrics… show that the county continues to be classified as having ‘medium recent disease activity’ based on an average of incidence rate, trend in incident rate, and percent positive rate.”

Based on the above data, DD2 “will continue to follow the school-based hybrid instructional model on Monday, October 5, for an additional two week cycle.”

Any significant shifts in the data will inform whether the district adjusts plans during that time frame.

Data will be evaluated again at a later time to decide plans moving forward following that two-week cycle.