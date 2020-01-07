DD2 to discuss solutions for overcrowding at workshop Tuesday night

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – With more and more people moving to the Lowcountry, overcrowding is a major concern for area schools.

Overcrowding will be a topic at a Dorchester District 2 workshop planned for Tuesday night.

“Certainly, like all districts in the region, we are experiencing growth as new people move into the area,” said DD2 public information officer, Pat Raynor.

More people moving into the district means more kids starting school.

“We have with our middle schools a situation that many of them are at or overcapacity,” said Raynor.

Raynor says six middle schools are crowded. Dubose Middle and Gregg Middle are two of the schools dealing with the problem.

Tuesday night’s workshop will detail some of the problems and look at possible ways to fix them, at least for now.

“And strategies, options and how we can address growth at least until we can get some new schools out of the ground in the future,” she said.

“This is the beginning of a discussion. Certainly, in the future, there will be some plans in addressing the issues that we’re seeing,” said Raynor.

Tuesday’s workshop begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Adult Education Center in Summerville.