DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) on Tuesday confirmed that all athletic activities will be postponed during a two-week e-learning period following winter break.

Students are scheduled to return to class on January 4, but will participate in virtual learning until January 18. During this period, no athletic activities will take place.

The district hopes to return to a hybrid model on January 19, at which point sports could resume.