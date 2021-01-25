DD2 to return to in-person learning by mid February

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) on Monday announced plans to return all students to in-person learning by February 25.

The amended plan, approved by the School Board, has students in hybrid learning from February 2 through 12.

Following the hybrid phase, elementary school students will return to face-to-face instruction beginning February 15.

Beginning February 22, middle and high school students will return to face-to-face learning.

Enhanced safety protocols, such as mask wearing and social distancing, will be in place.