DD2 will address plans to curb overcrowding Thursday night

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents will have the chance to learn about Dorchester District 2’s plans to address overcrowding in schools.

The current plan is to move several students out of Joseph Pye Elementary and Fort Dorchester Elementary schools.

More than 150 Joseph Pye students would be reassigned to Eugene Sires Elementary and Oakbrook Elementary schools, and about 100 Fort Dorchester Elementary students would be moved to Eagle Nest Elementary.

If approved, the changes would take effect in August – the start of the new school year.

Thursday’s meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Joseph Pye Elementary School.

The school board plans to talk about the proposals when they meet on March 9th.