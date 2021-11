SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 announced Saturday’s ‘Marching Band Celebration’ has been rescheduled to due expected poor weather and cold temperatures.

The event, which features performances by marching bands from Ashley Ridge High School, Fort Dorchester High School, and Summerville High School, will now take place Wednesday.

The time was also changing to 6:30 p.m. at John McKissick Field on S. Magnolia St.

Admission to the event is free.