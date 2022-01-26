DD2’s newest school to be named East Edisto Middle School

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) on Wednesday announced the name and principal of the district’s newest school.

The new middle school is located in the Beech Hill area of Summerville and will be named East Edisto Middle School.

The school is due to open for students in August 2022 and will serve a high-growth area of the school district, alleviating other overcrowded middle schools in the district. East Edisto will draw students from Alston Middle School, DuBose Middle School, Gregg Middle School, and Oakbrook Middle School.

DD2 selected Brion Rutherford to serve as principal at the new middle school.

“Brion will lead East Edisto Middle School to the district standard of excellence as it will be a child-centered school that will always put our students first,” said DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye.

Rutherford served as assistant principal at Summerville High School and DuBose Middle School, and principal at Oakbrook Middle School.

Located between the Edisto and Ashley Rivers, East Edisto Middle School is DD2’s seventh middle school in the district and is addressed at 1011 Beech Hill Road.