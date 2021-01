DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 4 is extending virtual learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to an announcement from the district, virtual learning will continue for all students through January 22nd.

“No students should report to the schools,” said DD4 Superintendent Kelvin Wymbs in a letter to parents.

He said all district offices will operate remotely during that same period.