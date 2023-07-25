DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Four is training deputies on how to better prepare for active shooter situations.

Dorchester County Government and Dorchester School District Four will participate in a full-scale active shooter exercise on Wednesday to prepare for the upcoming school year.

Officials will follow tabletop exercises designed to develop a coordinated response to emergencies on campus. The event will simulate the response, evacuation, and reunification process that would occur during a real active shooter incident.

The training is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Woodland High School.