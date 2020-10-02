DD4 Superintendent under investigation for “unprofessional behavior”

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 4 Superintendent, Dr. Kelvin Wymbs, is under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Education for “unprofessional behavior,” according to the chairman of the district’s Board of Trustees.

Board Chairman Dr. Kenneth Jenkins tells News 2 the investigation was launched after he received threatening text messages from Wymbs back on May 20th.

According to Dr. Jenkins, Wymbs accused him of leaking information from an executive session board meeting, which Jenkins denied. He said Dr. Wymbs’s texts became more agitated – even calling him “a liar” at one point.

Dr. Jenkins said he turned his cellphone off for several hours following that incident and stated that when he turned it back on, there were many missed calls and more text from Dr. Wymbs. He claims text messages were also sent to other board members and district employees.

Several residents in the St. George community sent a petition to the State Department of Education calling for Dr. Wymbs to be removed from his job.

Dr. Jenkins said the Dept. of Education then sent a letter to Dr. Wymbs confirming that a complaint was indeed filed against him, which Dr. Jenkins claims was released to the board during a later meeting.

Ryan Brown with the South Carolina Department of Education declined to confirm the complaint, saying “We cannot confirm, deny, nor comment on investigatory matters concerning certified educators. This is done to protect the due process rights of the accused.”

News 2 has reached out to Dr. Wymbs for comment. He was out visiting schools Friday afternoon and unable to respond, according to the district office.