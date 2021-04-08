Deadline nearing for hundreds sickened at Summerville restaurant ‘La Carreta’ to join class action lawsuit

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A June deadline is nearing to join the class action lawsuit against Summerville restaurant ‘La Carreta.’ According to the suit, nearly 300 people contracted norovirus — food poisoning — after eating at the restaurant between November and December of 2018.

A preliminary settlement has been drafted, which would require La Carreta to pay up to $1 million in damages to those who suffered from food poisoning after eating at the restaurant during the designated time period.

Under the proposed settlement, “each class member who submits a claim and provides documentary evidence of medical treatment related to the consumption of food at the La Carreta restaurant located at 1580 Old Trolley Rd, A, Summerville, SC 29485 during November and December of 2018 will receive the greater of (a) three times the amount of related medical bills submitted, or (b) $5,000.00.”

Further, “each class member who submits a claim, but does not provide documentary evidence of medical treatment, must provide (1) proof of purchase and a signed Affidavit (example provided on the claim website at https://summervillefoodpoisoning.com/) affirming the class member’s contraction of gastrointestinal illness, or (2) a complaint submitted to DHEC with the claimant’s contact information and a signed Affidavit regarding gastrointestinal issues. Each class member who meets the requirements set forth in the this paragraph will receive the lesser of: (a) their pro rata share of the amount remaining after all other claims and costs have been paid, or (b) $1,000.00. In other words, eligible class members without evidence of medical treatment will receive up to $1,000.00.”

Those interested in joining the lawsuit should submit a claim to the following address on or before June 1, 2021.

Suzanne Klok, Esq.

Claims Administrator

P.O. Box 2512

Mount Pleasant, SC 29465

claimsadministrator@kloklaw.com

(843) 375-1261