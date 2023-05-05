DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The deadly Friday morning crash involving multiple vehicles prompted a closure on Highway 17 Alternate in Dorchester County.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the crash shut down US-17A from Clubhouse Road in Dorchester to McDaniel Town Road in Colleton.

Around 3:06 a.m., a 2013 Dodge Dart was headed south on US-17A when it veered left of center and collided head-on with a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder, causing both vehicles to travel off the road, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Dodge Dart was pronounced dead at the scene. The Nissan driver was injured and transported to an area hospital.

A northbound Nissan Sentra and Ram pickup truck were both hit by debris from the crash; no occupants in those vehicles were hurt.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

Editor’s Note: Details of the crash are limited. Count on 2 as we learn more.