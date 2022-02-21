Democratic Dorchester County Council member switches to the Republican party

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD)- The last Democrat on Dorchester County Council has made the official switch to the Republican Party.

Harriet Holman, who represents Dorchester District One, announced Monday that she would seek reelection as a Republican.

“Nationally the Democratic party does not represent who I am,” Holman said in a campaign video. “I believe that for families to succeed we need opportunities. I am pro-life, I believe in capitalism, I believe in funding the police and safe neighborhoods.”

After thirty years of service, Holman retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army in 2010 and has served on County Council since 2019. She is a graduate of Jackson State University and received her MBA from Claflin University.

If re-elected, Holman said she would continue to advocate for low taxes, work to improve road conditions, protect from overdevelopment, and advance opportunities for veterans.

“As I have done in the past, I will continue to do in the future and that is always listen to my constituents and be your voice,” Holman said.

SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick said he is excited to welcome Holman to the Republican Party.

“After a year of Joe Biden in the White House and a Democrat controlled Congress, it’s no surprise more and more people are switching to the Republican Party. Between sky-high inflation, multiple foreign policy disasters, a surge at our southern border, and a spike in crime, we’ve seen the failures and crises caused by Democrat leadership on full display,” McKissick said. “We look forward to working together to continue supporting our communities and empowering individuals through our conservative values.”

For the first time, Dorchester County has a full Republican council and all Republican county elected offices.