DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County responded to a reported shooting at a home off Highway 15 near St. George Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Detention Center, one person was transported to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Sgt. Carson said deputies are speaking with three persons of interest in the matter.

The shooting remains under investigation.