Deputies apprehend barricaded subject in Summerville

DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Wednesday successfully negotiated a barricaded subject situation involving at least one child.

According to DCSO, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a subject on Trolley Road. The subject failed to stop, and continued to a residence on Crestview Drive.

Deputies followed the subject, who barricaded himself in a residence with at least one child inside.

Negotiators were able to convince the subject to send out the child. Shortly after, two subjects exited and surrendered to deputies.

Both subjects are currently in custody. Charges have not yet been released.

Limited information is available at this time, as the report has not yet been filed. DCSO says that further details will be available shortly.

The area is secure and safe, according to DCSO.

We will provide updates as more details become available.

