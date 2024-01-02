DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) has arrested two men in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting at a Parker’s Kitchen gas station.

Deputies apprehended Koebe Huger and Demetrius Brown, with Brown being charged for the murder of Ian Kyle Ravenel and Huger being accused in connection to the shooting and wounding of Brown, said DCSO.

Authorities with DCSO and North Charleston Police (NCPD) responded to the Parker’s Kitchen at Windsor Hill Boulevard on Dec. 24 around 11:23 p.m.

On arrival, they discovered one victim dead on the scene near the cash register inside the store, later identified as Ian Ravenel, according to the incident report.

Shortly after, deputies learned a second victim, identified as Demetrius Brown, was shot in the stomach and taken to Trident Hospital before deputies arrived.

The investigation regarding this case is ongoing.