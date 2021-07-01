Deputies arrest man who stole groceries from Lowe’s Foods

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a man who participated in shoplifting groceries from a Lowes Foods on Dorchester Road.

Video showed one of two people throwing more than $250 in grocery items – that had not been paid for – into an SUV.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, an employee told deputies that she saw a man leaving a store with a cart full of items that had not been paid for.

The employee followed the man to his car and confronted him as he threw the unpaid items into his trunk.

Authorities have been looking for the men since mid-June and announced his arrest on Thursday.

Raymond Frank Bridges, Jr., 39, has been charged with Petit Larceny to include Enhancement due to previous incidents, according to DCSO.

Bridges’ bond was set at $10,000.

Detectives are working to locate the other suspect.