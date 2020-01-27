Deputies: Beware of on-going social security scam

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are warning residents about scammers who are pretending to be government employees.

Deputies say the scammers will call or email you saying there is a problem with your Social Security Number or account, and ask you to pay a fine or debt with retail gift cards, wire transfers, pre-paid debit cards, internet currency, or by mailing cash.

The scammers may even try to scare and trick you into giving them your personal information and money.

“They may threaten you or your family and may demand immediate payment to avoid arrest or other legal action,” said deputies.

But don’t be fooled: If you receive a suspicious call, officials encourage you to hang up and do not give them money or personal information.

You should also report the scam at OIG.SSA.GOV. Don’t be embarrassed to report a financial loss or sharing information.