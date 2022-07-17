SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a spree of overnight car break-ins Friday in Legend Oaks.

According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, several vehicles were broken into on Friday night in the Summerville neighborhood of Legend Oaks.

Authorities say the break-ins particularly happened on Carolinian Drive and The Legends.

No suspect information is available at this time.

DCSO asks residents to check their home surveillance footage through daylight hours for possible video of suspects.

If you have video footage call the sheriff’s office at 843-873-5111.