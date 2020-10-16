Deputies investigating after apartments, cars struck by gunfire in Summerville Friday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway after deputies say an apartment and several cars were shot off Orangeburg Road in Summerville on Friday.

According to a report from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, people who were in the area called 911 after haring gunshots at the Azalea Park apartments around 11:00 p.m.

Deputies say at least two cars were hit and some apartments were struck by gunfire. They also located several shell casings in the area.

No one was hurt in the shooting and deputies have not yet made any arrests.

An investigation is on-going.