Deputies investigating alleged attempted kidnapping that happened Monday in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are investigating an alleged attempted kidnapping that happened Monday afternoon.

According to a report from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to a home on Hunt Club Lane after a caller said someone tried to kidnap her 11-year-old son from their backyard at another location on Bob White Lane around 4:00 p.m.

The child told deputies he was playing in the backyard and had climbed a wooden privacy fence to wave at some friends when a white male, wearing a red jacket or hoodie and black pants, grabbed him from the fence and pulled him to the other side.

In the report, the child said the male suspect was hiding between the boat and the fence. The child also told authorities that the man had a gun and did not recognize him, nor would be able to identify him in a lineup.

He told deputies that he was able to pull away and run to a friend’s house on Hunt Club Drive.

The child was not injured and did not have any signs of injuries.

Another person who lived at the friends’ house on Hunt Club Lane told deputies that a black Ford sports utility had been driving slowly throughout the neighborhood and drove by the home multiple times.

An investigation is underway. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 843-832-0350.