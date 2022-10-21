DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies said a man is dead after a shooting that happened Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the area of Roberta Drive in Summerville, according to a release.

Deputies say they found a victim being administered CPR by people on the scene.

Dorchester County EMS arrived shortly after and determined the victim died of his injuries.

No arrests have been made as of yet. An investigation is underway.

Editor’s Note: This is developing with updates to come as learn more. Count on 2 for updates.