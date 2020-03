SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has died following an early morning shooting in Summerville.

Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said three people were involved in a shooting off Cady Drive sometime around 4:00 a.m. or 5:00 a.m.

One of those three has since passed away. A name will be released by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

The shooting remains under investigation. Count on 2 for updates.