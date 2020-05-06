Deputies investigating early morning shooting on Logan Drive in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Summerville.

According to Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located two individuals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after responding to a shooting at a residence on Logan Drive around 1:30 a.m.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment and have since been released.

Lt. Carson said detectives are investigating the incident and are speaking with witnesses and victims to determine what led to the shooting.

Charges are still pending, and the case remains under investigation.