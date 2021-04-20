Deputies investigating large fight, stabbing at The Lobby on Dorchester Road

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a stabbing and fight that happened at a bar and lounge on Dorchester Road just before midnight Monday.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, multiple fights and brawls were reported at The Lobby Bar and Lounge, located at 8484 Dorchester Road.

Deputies say they encountered a “boisterous crowd” when they arrived. An incident report stated that it took multiple attempts to get people out of the crime scene because the crowds were not cooperating with law enforcement commands to leave the building.

There were multiple fights happening in both the parking lot and inside the bar; people at the scene stated the brawl started inside the establishment but no one knew who did the stabbing.

Deputies made contact with a male victim who was taken to Trident Hospital for treatment after suffering stab wounds to his upper body and back.

There is no suspect information at this time and an investigation is on-going.