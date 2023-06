DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are investigating a Thursday night shooting.

Dorchester County deputies responded to an apartment complex off Windsor Hill Boulevard around 9:43 p.m. and located a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

A vehicle was also struck by gunfire and deputies discovered shell casings in the roadway.

No arrests were made as of late Thursday night.