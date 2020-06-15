Deputies investigating shooting outside N. Chas bar; man said it began over spitting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are investigating an early morning shooting at a bar off Ashley Phosphate Road.

According to an incident report from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to JC’s Bar and Grill in reference to a shooting that occurred around 2:00 a.m.

Deputies spoke with the bar’s manager and bartender who told them the shots were fired from the parking lot. She told deputies that she believed the shots were first fired in the air before they were turned on patrons and the building.

The manager told deputies that she believed it stemmed from an argument involving a Mr. Frost.

Deputies spoke with the man who said he wasn’t sure who the shooter was, but he said it all began over spitting. “This [expletive] is all because of spitting,” Frost told deputies. “I spit on the floor and he spit on the floor, and they began to argue.”

Frost denied being part of the argument that led to the shooting, according to the report.

While investigating the area, deputies say they located a green Honda Accord with the back window struck by gunfire and a gold GMC Terrain that had also been struck and was leaking transmission fluid.

Authorities say two front windows, in different areas of the building, were also damaged by gunfire and several spent casings were found in the parking lot.