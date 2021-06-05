Deputies looking to identify person seen on camera breaking into vehicles in the Ashborough East neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators are looking to identify a person who was caught on camera breaking into vehicles.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office were responding to a reported vehicle break-in early Friday morning in the Ashborough East neighborhood.

The suspect was seen on security cameras checking for unlocked doors and entering vehicles. They say he was seen wearing gloves and a face mask at the time.

Anyone with information about this person or the crimes is asked to contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0300.

