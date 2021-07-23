Deputies make second arrest in deadly May 23 shooting off Dorchester Road

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A second person was arrested Friday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened at a location on Dorchester Road in May.

A deputy with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling in the area of 8484 Dorchester Road around 1:00 a.m. when they heard shots being fired.

One victim, later identified as Isa Cooper, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He later died at Trident Medical Center.

Benjamin Davis was initially arrested and charged with murder in June.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office announced a second arrest in this case. John Allen Hilton, 34, was arrested Friday with assistance from the Colleton County Office of South Carolina Probation, Parole and Pardon Services and the Walterboro Police Department.

Hilton is being charged with murder. He was denied bond.