Deputies: Man facing involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 15-year-old girl

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County arrested a 54-year-old man on Thursday in connection to the death of a juvenile.

According to Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Marlowe, of North Charleston, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in a case dating back to September 11th, 2019.

Joseph Marlowe (Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office)

Marlowe was originally charged last year with unlawful child neglect after a 15-year-old female died from a drug overdose while visiting his home.

Deputies first responded to Marlowe’s home in September regarding a juvenile who was unconscious and not breathing.

When deputies arrived, Marlowe told them the juvenile had been sleeping all day. Deputies say her face was pale, her lips were blue, and her fingernails were turning blue.

The report states there was also a scale, commonly used to weigh narcotics, on the kitchen table. Marlowe told deputies he did not know what drugs she had taken.

While attempting to provide her CPR, the deputy located a cigarette pack which contained five yellow pills.

EMS arrived and attempted to resuscitate the girl. She was transported to Trident Medical Center where she later died.

Marlowe’s new charges include with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of a controlled substance within proximity of a school, distribution of a controlled substance, and distribution of a controlled substance to a person under 18 years of age, and possession of a controlled substance.

When deputies arrived at his home on Thursday, they say he was in possession of several pills that were identified as Diazepam.

Marlowe’s bond was set at $250,000.