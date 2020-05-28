Deputies: man finds and turns in incendiary device, bomb squad responds

Dorchester County News

by: , Randi Moultrie

Posted: / Updated:

Provided by Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a resident turned in an incendiary device.

According to Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a resident found the device at their home in St. George and transported it to the Summerville Law Enforcement Center Wednesday afternoon.

Dorchester County deputies and the Charleston County Bomb Squad responded and used a drone and robot technicians to identify and determine the device was safe to move.

Deputies remind folks if you ever come across something that resembles an explosive or incendiary device let it be. Do not touch it, leave it where it is and call 911 for assistance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES