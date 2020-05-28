Deputies: man finds and turns in incendiary device, bomb squad responds

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a resident turned in an incendiary device.

According to Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a resident found the device at their home in St. George and transported it to the Summerville Law Enforcement Center Wednesday afternoon.

Dorchester County deputies and the Charleston County Bomb Squad responded and used a drone and robot technicians to identify and determine the device was safe to move.

Deputies remind folks if you ever come across something that resembles an explosive or incendiary device let it be. Do not touch it, leave it where it is and call 911 for assistance.