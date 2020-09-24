Deputies: Man shot outside home on Dorchester Manor Blvd. Wednesday night

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are investigating as shooting that happened Wednesday night at a residence off Dorchester Manor Boulevard.

According to Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was shot in the left arm by an ‘unnamed assailant.’ It happened sometime around 10:00 p.m.

A report stated that the victim was also bleeding from the chest area.

In the report, investigators say they spoke with a woman who told them she was inside the home when she heard a gunshot and ran outside to find her friend shot in the driver’s seat of his van.

She told deputies that the victim said he and the assailant were arguing over money.

The victim was transported to Trident Medical Center for treatment. An investigation is on-going.