Deputies: Pocketbook, money stolen from thrift store on Ladson Road

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are searching for two individuals connected to the theft of a woman’s purse.

Deputies are searching for a man and woman who may have information about a pocketbook and money that were stolen from a victim at the Community Thrift Store on Ladson Road.

The woman is described as approximately 5’5” and 130 with long blonde/brown hair. The man is approximately 5’10” and 160 with short grey hair.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Whetstone at 843-832-0010 extension 5079.