Live Now
Crews continue work to remove the John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square

Deputies: Pocketbook, money stolen from thrift store on Ladson Road

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are searching for two individuals connected to the theft of a woman’s purse.

Deputies are searching for a man and woman who may have information about a pocketbook and money that were stolen from a victim at the Community Thrift Store on Ladson Road.

The woman is described as approximately 5’5” and 130 with long blonde/brown hair. The man is approximately 5’10” and 160 with short grey hair.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Whetstone at 843-832-0010 extension 5079.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES