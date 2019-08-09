Deputies recover a number of drugs following traffic stop in St. George

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say an erratic driver near I-95 resulted in the recovery of drugs in St. George.

While conducting patrol duties Thursday night, Dorchester County deputies said they ran the tag on that vehicle which came back as suspended.

After performing a stop of the vehicle, deputies detained a female driver after they were notified her South Carolina drivers license was currently suspended.

Deputies were also given consent to search the vehicle. During that search, they located 4.0 gross grams of meth, ten pills identified as oxycodone/hydrocodone, two small containers of a brown/white powder substance, and multiple drug paraphernalia items.

They say the woman claimed ownership of all items.