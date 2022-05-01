SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are requesting help from the public with finding a missing man who has dementia.

Deputies say David Breaker, 69, was last seen at an Orangeburg Rd resistance in Summerville in the early hours of April 28.

He left the home in his 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix. Breaker’s vehicle has SC tag: 2036NA. It is described by officials to have a black leather front fascia protector with an Airborne Veteran hat in the back window.

Breaker was last seen wearing a beige and black plaid shirt, pants, and black and white Converse with red detailing.

Breaker is about 5’5 and weighs around 110 pounds.

According to DCSO, he has dementia, PTSD, and alcohol-related addiction.

If you’ve seen him or his vehicle, please contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 873-5111.