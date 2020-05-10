Deputies respond to drowning in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has died after a drowning Saturday evening in North Charleston.

According to Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home off Old Dominion Drive after a caller requested help for a possible drowning.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County EMS, and North Charleston Fire Department.

Lt. Carson said Dorchester County EMS pronounced the victim deceased at 7:08 p.m.

No other details were provided. A name has not yet been released.