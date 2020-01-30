DCSO: 4th suspect in shooting death of 16-year-old now in custody

UPDATE 4:23 PM: The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says Diante Shelton is now in custody.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a fourth suspect in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Summerville.

Deputies say Diante Xavier Shelton, along with three other suspects shot and killed Jaquarie Perry near Garden Lane and Barshay Drive in the Flowertown area of Summerville the evening of January 27th.

Diante Xavier Shelton

Shelton has not been seen since that night when he left his parents’ home.

The juvenile suspect is seen wearing dreds and appears to have a gold grill on his lower teeth in a photo that was provided by the sheriff’s office. He is 6’0”, 160 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he frequents the area of Flowertown Village, The Gates of Summerville, and the surrounding area near Summerville High School.

Shelton should be considered armed and dangerous.

Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight announced the arrest of three other suspects in the case earlier in the day on Thursday.

If you see Shelton or know his whereabouts, please notify the closest law enforcement agency or call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office 843-873-5111.