Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

Kelly Infinger, 15, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has dyed red hair and brown eyes.

She also has a birthmark on her outer right thigh.

She left her home on Saturday, October 19.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and workout shorts.

Officials believe she may be in the Sangaree or Tall Pines area in Berkeley County.

Kelly has been entered in the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Dorchester County Communications Center at 843-873-5111.