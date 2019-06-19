Deputies searching for missing/endangered person in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Dorchester County are searching for a missing endangered person.

According to Sgt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dusty Lukes, 59, was last seen at 115 Swan Drive on May 25th around 5:00 p.m.

The say Dusty has a tattoo on his upper left forearm. He is described as 5’10”, 200 lbs with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a red baseball cap.

Dusty reportedly left the residence on foot and has some memory issues due to a previous medical event.

They say he was a frequent visitor to the BP Station at 2703 Hwy 17A S, Summerville prior to the date he went missing.

Anyone who has seen him is urged to contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office. Advise the case agent, Det. Sgt. Melissa Blanchard at 843-832-0010 Ext 5078 or Dorchester County Communications Center at 843-873-5111, if contact is made.