DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after Dorchester County deputies were involved in a shooting Saturday night on Boone Hill Road.

According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary at Sonny’s on Boone Hill Road at 11:39 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a broken front window and a suspect inside the store.

Reports say at 11:45 p.m., deputies called out “shots fired with the suspect.”

The suspect sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The responding deputies were not injured.

SLED is investigating the incident, per protocol.

Both responding deputies have been placed on administrative leave with pay leave during the investigation.