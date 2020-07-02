Deputies: Suspect taken into custody following early morning home invasion in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been taken into custody following an early morning home invasion in Ladson.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, 21-year-old Brandon Carserino, entered a home on Edward Drive on Thursday just before 4:30 a.m.

Deputies say Carserino was armed with a handgun and knew the victims. They say he shot and killed a dog during the incident.

A warrant was issued for first-degree burglary and additional charges are pending.

Carserino was taken into custody by DSCO detectives and Summerville Police at a location in Summerville just after noon on Thursday.

The case is active and remains under investigation.