DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is working a barricaded subject situation in the Dorchester Manor subdivision as of 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

According to DCSO, deputies and the SWAT team are working to get a man out of a home on Cedar Grove Drive.

Deputies attempted to serve multiple felony warrants on the man, but he refused to come out of the home.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.