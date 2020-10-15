Deputies to conduct safety checkpoints Thursday in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a safety checkpoint on Thursday through the Target Zero initiative.

Deputies say the checkpoint will happen on Highway 165 and County Line Road sometime during the evening and nighttime hours.

According to DCSO, the checkpoint is being conducted in response to collisions, citizen traffic complaints and previous enforcement.

Drivers will be checked for a valid driver’s license, possible impairment, proper child restraints (when applicable), and any other violations that may be visible to deputies.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in these areas and to be alert for the presence of law enforcement officers.

Law enforcement agencies are required by law to publicize checkpoints by both date and location.

To help reduce offenders, authorities hope to discourage those actions by letting the public know officers will be out there. Research does show there has been a greater reduction in incidents related to drinking and driving after announcing traffic checkpoints.