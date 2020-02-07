UPDATE: 8th arrest made in fatal shooting of Summerville teenager

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): Deputies have just arrested 18-year-old Demetrius James Anderson on one count of Obstruction of Justice and four counts of Attempted Murder.

ORIGINAL:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – More arrests have been made in the January 27th shooting that claimed the life of a Summerville teenager.

The arrests began after 16-year-old Jaquarie Perry was fatally shot on Garden Lane in Summerville as he was walking home from track practice.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with an alleged gun deal in the Gates of Summerville. It would soon move to the Flowertown Village where Perry, who was innocent in the matter, was shot and killed.

Four suspects were previously arrested in the case, including Diante Xavier Shelton, Damonte Lamonte Copeland-Remus, and two juveniles, thanks in part to tips from the community.

The new arrests:

On Thursday, 18-year-old Jordan Taylor Melton was arrested and charged with obstructing justice and four counts of attempted murder and was denied bond Friday morning.

A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested Thursday evening and has also been charged with obstruction of justice and four counts of attempted murder.

Dontae Kyree Baylock, 18, was apprehended Friday morning after he surrendered to detectives. He has been charged with four counts of attempted murder and is expected to appear in bond court later in the afternoon.





Anderson

The total number of arrests, in this case, now stands at eight.

DCSO advised that the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests may be made in the future.