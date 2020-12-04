DHEC investigating confirmed tuberculosis exposure at Fort Dorchester High School

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Friday confirmed that officials are investigating confirmed tuberculosis (TB) exposure at Fort Dorchester High School.

DHEC said that individuals exposed to a confirmed case were tested on December 2 and 3.

A letter was sent to those exposed “regarding the need for testing,” and a second letter is set to go out to “all staff, students, and families explaining what is happening with this investigation.”

We have reached out to Dorchester District Two and have not yet received a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.