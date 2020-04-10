DHEC: Racoon that tested positive for rabies virus was found in Azalea Park

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville residents who may have recently visited Azalea Park are being notified about a rabid raccoon that was found in the area.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, a raccoon that was found in the park tested positive for the rabies virus on April 8th.

State health officials urge people to use caution when dealing with stray animals due to the potential for such viruses to spread.

If you believe that you, family members or pets came into contact with this raccoon, you are urged to call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs office in Charleston at 843-953-1050.

If your pet appears to have been bitten or scratched by another animal or is found with wounds of unknown origin, DHEC says you should consider your pet to have been exposed to rabies and you should contact DHEC’s Charleston office.

DHEC said the raccoon which tested positive for the virus is now deceased.