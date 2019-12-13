Diesel mechanics students visit Joint Base Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students from the Dorchester County Career and Technology Center (DCCTC) visited Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Wednesday.

The students, who are all studying diesel mechanics, got to see firsthand how their education could make an impact.

The diesel mechanics program at DCCTC teaches students “engine repair, fuel supply and management, suspension and brakes, hydraulics systems operation, and lighting and instrumentation”, according to DCCTC.

The skills learned at DCCTC can lead to careers in units like the Area Maintenance Support Activity (AMSA) 121G at JBC.

According to JBC, “the AMSA is a full-time operation comprised of dual-status Citizen Soldiers established to maintain military equipment, especially Army Reserve vehicles, so they may be used for training or deployed short notice anywhere in the world they are needed.”

DCCTC alumni and Army Staff Sergeants David Crowell and Robert Wright met with students to give them advice and encouragement.

Students felt reaffirmed in their choices, with one student adding that he was now even more inspired to continue on his career path as a military mechanic after graduation.