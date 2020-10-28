Dockside Logistics to establish operations in Dorchester County, bring new jobs

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A warehousing and distribution company will establish operations in Dorchester County, bringing new jobs to the area.

Dockside Logistics, which specializes in warehousing and distribution, third-party logistics, packaging and order fulfillment services for clients nationwide, will make an $8.5 million investment and create 26 new jobs over the next five years.

The company’s new Dorchester County operations will grow Dockside Logistics’ presence in South Carolina, with the company already operating facilities in Charleston and Greenville Counties, according to a press release from Governor Henry McMaster’s office.

“It’s exciting to see a company like Dockside Logistics grow their presence here in South Carolina. Today, we congratulate this great company on their $8.5 million investment and celebrate the 26 new jobs being created in the Palmetto State,” said Gov. McMaster.

The company has purchased a 100,000-square-foot speculative building on Highway 78 in the Winding Woods Commerce Park in St. George, which is will utilize as a distribution center.

“Establishing a state-of-the-art distribution center in Dorchester County gives us a competitive advantage in the region. We are proud to call the Lowcountry home and excited to expand our presence in this community,” said Dockside Logistics Managing Member Steve Young.

Company leaders expect operations to be online in early 2021. Those who are interested in joining the Dockside Logistics team can email HR@docksidelogistics.com to learn more.