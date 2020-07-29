Dodging COVID-19: Parents concerned with the Town of Summerville’s upcoming dodgeball tournament

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Town of Summerville’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a co-ed dodgeball tournament this Saturday. Despite enforcing COVID-19 guidelines, some parents think gathering is still too dangerous.

Jessica Wellington is a Summerville resident and mom of 5. She says that in the last few months, her family has only left the house a handful of times.

Earlier this week, Wellington received an email promoting the upcoming dodgeball tournament.

“Here I am, keeping my kids at home. I won’t let them go to the park, I won’t let them play with friends. You know, we’re staying home. Oh, and what’s my town doing? Having a dodgeball tournament,” she says.

Summerville is currently operating under an emergency face covering ordinance until 11:59 PM on August 13th. According to the Parks and Recreation Facebook page, these COVID-19 protocols will be in-place:

Equipment will be sanitized between matches

Masks will be required on sidelines

Social distancing guidelines will be encouraged

Spectators allowed and should follow all CDC guidelines

No dogs allowed at Gahagan Park

That said, for Wellington and many of her friends, those rules aren’t enough. She fears that gathering in groups at this time will only slow down the community’s progress.

“You know there’s going to be people that won’t wear their mask, or not going to follow the rules and not going to do what they’re supposed to–it’s inevitable. It doesn’t make sense to me why we can’t just do this for a little bit, so that we can be done with it,” says Wellington.

News 2 reached out to the Summerville Recreational Department to bring Wellington’s concerns to light. We will update with a statement if we receive a response.