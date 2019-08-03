Dogs quarantined after reportedly attacking 8-year-old in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two dogs have been picked up by Dorchester County deputies after reportedly attacking a child.

According to Sgt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and animal control officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Ellington Drive in Waterside Landing after receiving reports about an attack by two American Staffordshire Terriers – or pit bulls.

Sgt. Carson said the dogs attacked an 8-year-old in the driveway of another home where she was playing and noted the dogs were running free unrestrained and unleashed on Tuesday, July 30.

Animal control officers went to the address earlier Friday to meet with the owners and possibly pick the dogs up to be quarantined, but the dogs were left at the residence.

Friday evening, Dorchester County authorities and the Sheriff’s Office determined the dogs were a danger to the community and said delaying quarantining the dogs could put the owners and other residents at risk.

Sgt. Carson said the dogs have been quarantined by animal control and will be held until such time a determination is made on their future.

We have reached out for more information on the condition of that child. We are waiting to hear back.